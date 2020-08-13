Nigeria moves to tackle rising piracy cases in the Gulf of Guinea

In its half-year 2020 report, the International Maritime Bureau says the Gulf of Guinea off West Africa is increasingly dangerous for commercial shipping as it now accounts for just over 90 per cent of maritime kidnappings worldwide. In a move to tackle piracy in the region, A Nigerian court in Port Harcourt has made its first set of convictions under a new anti-piracy law. Labaran Shuaibu Magaji, A Federal Prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice in Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
