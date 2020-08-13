Nigeria moves to tackle rising piracy cases in the Gulf of Guinea

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

In its half-year 2020 report, the International Maritime Bureau says the Gulf of Guinea off West Africa is increasingly dangerous for commercial shipping as it now accounts for just over 90 per cent of maritime kidnappings worldwide. In a move to tackle piracy in the region, A Nigerian court in Port Harcourt has made its first set of convictions under a new anti-piracy law. Labaran Shuaibu Magaji, A Federal Prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice in Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Partner Content

Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more
Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved