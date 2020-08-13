OPEC: Nigeria’s oil output at 1.3mn barrels per day

In its latest Oil Market report for July, producer club, OPEC placed Nigeria’s oil output at 1.3 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has lowered its oil demand forecast for the year by 8.1 million barrels per day year-on-year to 91.1 million barrels per day. Femi Oladehin, Partner: Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more….
