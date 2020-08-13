Women’s empowerment index launched to drive gender equality in Kenya

Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Kenya’s first Women’s Empowerment Index launched by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in partnership with UN Women and UNICEF will track the country’s progress towards achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

