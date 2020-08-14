Last weekend, South Africa celebrated Women’s Day, a day rich with history and remembrance of a struggle that continues to change the lives of generations. At CNBC Africa we are celebrating women who are business leaders and industry giants. We spoke to Robyn Farrell, CEO of 1st for Women.
1st for Women CEO on navigating COVID-19 headwinds & SA’s auto insurance outlook
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -