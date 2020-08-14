South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has sound the alarm on corruption and mismanagement of the COVID-19 procurement of contracts and funding that was meant to pave the road for recovery from the pandemic. Legal organisations have been called upon to clamp down on corrupt individuals, which so far, are mostly government employees. So how does one trust the very institutions that are meant to repair the country, yet are the same institutions that are hindering growth and recovery? The Attorney General Alliance of Africa and the National Prosecution Authority hosted a discussion this week on this matter and Kim Robinson, Country-Coordinator for AGA-Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
AGA-Africa on how to build public trust in state institutions during COVID-19
