The launch of a regional electronic cargo and driver tracking system which was scheduled to start today (13th August) as one of the measures aimed at preventing further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has been postponed. Moreover, on June 30th, the East African Legislative Assembly passed a motion to censure South Sudan and Burundi for defaulting on their annual payments and it also recommended that the Council of Ministers take further action against the two countries. Economic Analyst, Odhiambo Ramogi joins CNBC Africa for more.
EAC: South Sudan & Burundi sanctioned for defaulting on their annual payments
