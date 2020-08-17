COVID-19: Nigeria Q2 unemployment rate at 27.1%

One of the latest results of the COVID-19 impact on Sub-Saharan Africa is Nigeria’s latest second quarter unemployment figures which stands at 27.1 per cent, which is just a few points shy from South Africa’s figure of 30.1 per cent. The week ahead sees a string of MPC data out this week in Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
