The Economist Intelligence Unit has reported that foreign direct investment flows into Sub-Saharan Africa will fall by 30 per cent this year, with oil and gas producers facing the biggest knock. Pat Thacker, Editorial Director of India, Middle East & Africa at the Economist Intelligence Unit joins CNBC Africa for more.
EIU forecasts 30% decline in FDI flows into SSA in 2020
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
