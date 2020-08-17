Sasol sees 61% decline in full-year earnings on write-downs, lower oil price

Petrochemicals group Sasol has reported an annual loss that has been spurred on by its R111.6 billion write-down and a drop in oil and chemical prices. Its core headline earnings fell by 61 per cent and earnings were also impacted by the R6 billion in finance charges for its Lake Charles Chemicals project. Fleetwood Grobler, CEO of Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.
Partner Content
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -