Sasol sees 61% decline in full-year earnings on write-downs, lower oil price

Petrochemicals group Sasol has reported an annual loss that has been spurred on by its R111.6 billion write-down and a drop in oil and chemical prices. Its core headline earnings fell by 61 per cent and earnings were also impacted by the R6 billion in finance charges for its Lake Charles Chemicals project. Fleetwood Grobler, CEO of Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.

