B4SA calls for swift economic reforms in South Africa

From this morning, South Africa entered into softer lock-down regulations. Under level 2 regulations, almost all economic activity has been allowed to resume. The previous lock-down levels have been extremely challenging, and Business for South Africa is calling for swift reforms to accelerate inclusive growth. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Martin Kingston, Steering Committee Co-Chairperson for Business for SA.

