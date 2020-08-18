As health comes into focus on the back of a world grappling with a global pandemic, food shoppers are beginning to focus more and more on exactly where their food comes from. Before the pandemic, in the United States alone, sales of organic foods rose 6.3 per cent from 2017 to 2018 and even right here in Rwanda, local farmers are beginning to see the value in organic farming. So how much of our produce here in the country is organic? And how can we make sure? CNBC Africa spoke to Organic Agriculture Development Consultant and Agronomist, Jean-Marie Irakabaho for more.
How big is Rwanda’s organic food industry & here’s how local farmers can be apart of it?
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -