How big is Rwanda’s organic food industry & here’s how local farmers can be apart of it?

As health comes into focus on the back of a world grappling with a global pandemic, food shoppers are beginning to focus more and more on exactly where their food comes from. Before the pandemic, in the United States alone, sales of organic foods rose 6.3 per cent from 2017 to 2018 and even right here in Rwanda, local farmers are beginning to see the value in organic farming. So how much of our produce here in the country is organic? And how can we make sure? CNBC Africa spoke to Organic Agriculture Development Consultant and Agronomist, Jean-Marie Irakabaho for more.