Novavax begins phase two COVID-19 vaccine trail in SA

The global race for a COVID-19 vaccine has been won by Russia who announced that it has produced the first batch of its vaccine this week. However in South Africa, the motto of slow and steady wins the race is in full effect as American vaccine group Novavax will begin a phase two clinical trial in the country this week. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the progress of South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial is Dr Clare Cutland, Scientific Coordinator for the African Leadership in Vaccinology Expertise Consortium.
Partner Content
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -