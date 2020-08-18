Novavax begins phase two COVID-19 vaccine trail in SA

The global race for a COVID-19 vaccine has been won by Russia who announced that it has produced the first batch of its vaccine this week. However in South Africa, the motto of slow and steady wins the race is in full effect as American vaccine group Novavax will begin a phase two clinical trial in the country this week. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the progress of South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial is Dr Clare Cutland, Scientific Coordinator for the African Leadership in Vaccinology Expertise Consortium.