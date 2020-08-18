Sierra Leone leans on Ebola experience to fight COVID-19

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on Sierra Leone and it puts the hard-won gains since the Ebola outbreak in jeopardy. With just under two thousand confirmed COVID-19 cases, the West African country is using digital payments infrastructure set up during the Ebola outbreak to keep its economy going. Dr Patricia Laverley, Deputy Finance Minister of Sierra Leone joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the country’s response so far….