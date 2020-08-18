What to expect from SSA economies in H2 2020

Due to the dependence of African countries on commodity exports, portfolio inflows, remittances and Official Development Assistance, a depletion of their reserves would necessitate further currency depreciations while currencies linked to key commodity exports may witness a slight reprieve as trade recovers in the second half of the year. That’s according to a report by Vetiva Capital. Mosope Arubayi, Economist at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more.