Brent nears five-month high as OPEC+ meets today

A ministerial panel of key OPEC plus oil producers meets today to review the group’s compliance with the current oil supply cut pact an also assess the oil market. Ahead of the meeting, Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed efforts taken to stabilise and re-balance global oil markets. Olumayowa Ige, Research Analyst at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
