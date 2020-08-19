How Cote d’ Ivoire’s election tensions impact country’s economic outlook

For weeks, protesters have taken to the streets in Cote d’Ivoire moving against President Alassane Ouattara’s quest for run for a third term in the October 31st polls. According to reports, the protests have led to loss of lives. Ayalanesh Tafesse, Country Risk Analyst at Rand Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole to discuss the risks these events possess to Cote d’Ivoire’s economy.