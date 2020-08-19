K-Frontiers Solutions on West Africa’s economic outlook

The Economic Community of West African States has suspended Mali over the ousting of its President Boubacar Keita on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Soldiers who staged Keita’s removal and forced resignation have said they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise new elections. In neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire protesters have continued to march against President Alassane Ouattara’s third term bid. Nonyane Gaimin, Macro Adviser and Strategist at K-Frontiers Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.