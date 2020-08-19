Kenya’s Sidian Bank launches water-focused COVID-19 loan facility for MSMEs

Kenya-based Sidian Bank has announced that it will be partnering with Aqua for All to facilitate the scale up and sustainability of MSMEs specifically in the water, sanitation and health sector by tackling the main issue that SMEs face and providing financing facilities worth over 4 million euros with subsidised interest rates to help cushion the effects of COVID-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Catherine Kisamwa, Head of Microbanking at Sidian Bank for more.