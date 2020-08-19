Nigeria’s DMO offers N150BN bond across four tenors today

Traders say activities seen in Nigeria’s fixed income space so far this week are driven by the search for attractive positions by market participants ahead of an anticipated OMO maturity on Thursday. The Debt Management Office is also expected to offer 150 billion naira across four tenors in today’s bond auction. Dayo Ogundare, Team member of Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for more….
Partner Content
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -