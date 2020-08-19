In the last few hours a press conference in London new information came out about allegations of funding terrorism that have been the talk of Southern Africa for many months. There is a court case pending in Botswana at the moment with the next appearance scheduled for November with a state intelligence agent by the name of Willemina Maswabi. A new independent report authored by the Botswana Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime appeared to have poured cold water on these allegations. Cherie Blair, the wife of former British Premier. Cherie Blair, International Barrister and wife of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blaire spoke to CNBC Africa for more….
Report vindicates Bridgette Motsepe and Ian Khama of money laundering allegations
