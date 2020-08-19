Viffa Consult: Why Kenya could benefit from a National SME Intervention report card

For years Kenyan SMEs, despite being considered the backbone of the economy in many ways, have suffered a mortality rate of 75 per cent. While various efforts have been made on behalf of the Government to support and uplift the SME sector; many of those efforts haven’t been sufficiently followed up on in order to track their progress. This was the premise for the latest article by SME consultancy firm, Viffa Consult and CNBC Africa spoke to Managing Director, Victor Otieno for more.