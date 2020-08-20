COVID-19: Here’s how SA airports are preparing for leisure travel under level 2 lock-down

The move to level 2 lock-down in South Africa includes the opening of leisure travel and the resumption of domestic flights. South Africa’s airports are now tasked with the responsibility of ensuring passengers safety and health during the pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the preparedness of the airports is Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, General Manager at O.R. Tambo International Airport and Terence Delomoney, General Manager at King Shaka International Airport.