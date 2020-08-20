How Rwanda is positioning itself to be Africa’s next financial hub

At a recent Cabinet meeting, Rwandan President Paul Kagame approved the structure of a Financial Intelligence Centre, with the law establishing centre having been passed at the beginning of this year. This comes as the country recently amended anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing law and regulations, and announced that prosecution will be freezing the accounts and assets of corruption suspects. Will these security measures bring the country closer to being a potential financial hub like Mauritius? And what would it mean for the country if that was achieved? CNBC Africa spoke to Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka for more.