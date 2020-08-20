Nigeria’s insurance recapitalisation: What NAICOM’s new guidelines mean

Nigeria’s National Insurance Commission says activities for the first phase of the recapitalisation process will commence from the 30th of this month with the submission of a monthly recapitalization progress reports by both insurance and reinsurance providers. In a circular unveiling the guidelines, NAICOM noted that the minimum paid-up share capital would be through any or a combination of either existing paid-up share capital, cash payment for new shares, retained earnings, or capitalisation of undistributed profits. Vincent Okoukoni, Manager at Andersen Tax Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.