Siemens’ Dayo Orolu on the next step for Nigeria’s Presidential Power Initiative

Nigeria’s approval of Siemens’ pre-engineering contract signals the initial step in the Presidential Power Initiative which aims to upgrade Nigeria’s electricity network to achieve an operational capacity of 25,000 Megawatts through a series of projects spanning three phases. To bring us up-to-speed on the developments, Dayo Orolu; who handles Business Development & Government Affairs at Siemens spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor….