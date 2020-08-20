Nigeria’s approval of Siemens’ pre-engineering contract signals the initial step in the Presidential Power Initiative which aims to upgrade Nigeria’s electricity network to achieve an operational capacity of 25,000 Megawatts through a series of projects spanning three phases. To bring us up-to-speed on the developments, Dayo Orolu; who handles Business Development & Government Affairs at Siemens spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor….
Siemens’ Dayo Orolu on the next step for Nigeria’s Presidential Power Initiative
