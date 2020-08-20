Vuyani Dayimani on what the move to level 2 lockdown means for Eastern Cape tourism

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

The move from Level 3 to level 2 lock-down announced by President Ramaphosa is a welcomed move, especially as we head for Tourism Month, an annual celebration held in September to focus on the importance of tourism to the economy of South Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, Vuyani Dayimani, prior to the announcement about the measures taken to provide relieve during the lockdown and the way forward.

Partner Content

Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more
Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more
Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved