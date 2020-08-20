Vuyani Dayimani on what the move to level 2 lockdown means for Eastern Cape tourism

The move from Level 3 to level 2 lock-down announced by President Ramaphosa is a welcomed move, especially as we head for Tourism Month, an annual celebration held in September to focus on the importance of tourism to the economy of South Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, Vuyani Dayimani, prior to the announcement about the measures taken to provide relieve during the lockdown and the way forward.