ARB Holdings marks bittersweet 40th birthday amid COVID-19 shocks

A bittersweet year for ARB Holdings. 2020 marks the group’s 40th year in business. However, according to the group, this financial year will be remembered for the wrong reasons. Although reporting a 3 per cent increase in earnings, the company’s revenue was held back by COVID-19. Billy Neasham, CEO of ARB Holdings CNBC Africa for more.

