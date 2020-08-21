Uptake of cyber security solutions saw a threefold growth globally and on the continent, major markets such as Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa also saw a more than 50 per cent bump in uptake of their services a situation attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and lock-down measures that encouraged working from home. Maeson Mahery, Chief Solutions Director at LawTrust joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 sees increased demand for digital cyber security services. Here’s why
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
