Level 2 lockdown: What the reopening of gyms means for the fitness industry

A treadmill, a bench press, a step class – Do you miss them? For five months gym bunnies in South Africa were not allowed to taste the sweet sweat of a gym session, because of Covid-19. Now with a softer lock-down, gyms are allowed to open. But how is it all going to work? Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the impact is Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness, Discovery Vitality.