Nigerian equities watch: Investors look to brewers

The NSE ended the week with marginal gains, as investors look to brewers for value. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa to discuss those trends and news that shaped trade at the Nigerian equities market this week….
Partner Content
Brandcom
The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
