Reviewing Nigeria’s money markets

Traders expect rates at Nigeria’s Money Market to decline further today following the payment of FAAC Allocations that hit the market late Thursday. Similarly, the treasury bills market continues to witness decline as investors remained reluctant in investing at the current market levels. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for more….
