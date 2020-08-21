Shell SA Chair Mtolo on how to revive the SA economy hit hard by COVID-19

South Africa’s economy has gone through a state of turmoil. And this has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. With softer lock-down restrictions, almost all economic activity is now open. As we rebuild the nation, Shell is calling for business to work even more closely with the public sector. This is in a bid to grow an inclusive economy, through transformation. Hloniphizwe Mtolo, Chairman of Shell South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
