Tower Property Fund reports full-year revenue decline as COVID-19 bites

Tower Property Fund reported an annual revenue decrease of 16.1 per cent due to a reduction in rental income as results of the sale of non-core properties during the year and a R55.1 million pay from the sale of Napier Street residential units in the prior year. The groups headline earnings for the year has decreased by 23 per cent and it reduced its full year dividend by 40 per cent to 44.5 cents per share. Tower Property Fund CEO, Marc Edwards joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Brandcom
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -