What are the tax implications of the newly amended CAMA 2020?

Nigeria’s Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 changes the country’s corporate landscape by reducing regulatory hurdles, aligning corporate operations with global practices and procedures and more so facilitating the ease of doing business. That’s according to Deloitte. Yomi Olugbenro, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at Deloitte Nigeria joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for this conversation.
