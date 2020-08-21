What to expect from Nigeria’s debt market next week

Traders say the low yield environment in Nigeria’s debts market may have pushed some surplus units to the equities market as we have seen the NSE All-Share index climb consecutively for days. Ahead of Nigeria’s expected Q2 GDP data on Monday, Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole to discuss what to expect from the capital market next week….

