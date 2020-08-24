Banking group ABSA has reported a drop in interim profits impacted by its 297 per cent increase in credit impairments which resulted in an 82 per cent plunge in headline earnings and no interim or full year dividend is forecasted for 2020. ABSA CEO, Daniel Mminele joins CNBC Africa for more.
ABSA sees massive H1 headline earnings drop as COVID-19 weigh on the business
