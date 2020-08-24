Café brand Tashas buys back controlling stake from Famous Brands, eyes IPO in 5 years

Famous Brands is selling its 51 per cent controlling stake in Tashas, to the founding family. This is in line with the group’s three year strategy to focus less on its signature brands portfolio. The founding family of Tasha’s currently holds the remaining 49 per cent. Tashas Founder, Natasha Sideris joins CNBC Africa for more.

