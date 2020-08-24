How COVID-19 is impacting Africa’s development & regional integration agenda

This week, the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank will be a key focus on the continent. The AfDB says Africa’s regional economic integration efforts aim to create larger, more attractive markets, link land-locked countries to international markets and support intra-African trade. So, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected Africa’s development and regional integration agenda? Khaled Sherif, AfDB’s Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery joins CNBC Africa for more.