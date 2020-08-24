Nigerian equities wrap: INTBREW, Guinness, & Guaranty lead top gainers

Nigeria’s equities has sustained largely bullish trend across ten sessions leaving the benchmark index up 9 basis points week on week to settle at 25,221.87 points. Andrew Tsaku, Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss factors currently shaping investment sentiments within Nigeria’s equities space….

