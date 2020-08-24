Nigeria’s GDP shrinks by 6.10% in Q2 on oil price & COVID-19 dual shock

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows a 6.10 per cent decline in Nigeria’s second-quarter GDP in real terms. Johnson Chukwu, CEO of Cowry Asset Management and Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to break down the numbers….
