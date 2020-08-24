Schneider Electric East Africa names Carol Koech as first Kenyan female CEO

After two years of helping the company with their Access to Energy program in East Africa; Schneider Electric has tapped Carol Koech to be the chief executive for their East Africa operations; making her not only the first Kenyan woman to head up that office, but also the first Kenyan woman to head up any multinational energy company in the country. With over 15 years of diverse experience, Carol seems uniquely suited to execute the company’s growth vision in the region. She spoke to CNBC Africa on her plans as she takes the helm.
Partner Content
Brandcom
The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -