Schneider Electric East Africa names Carol Koech as first Kenyan female CEO

After two years of helping the company with their Access to Energy program in East Africa; Schneider Electric has tapped Carol Koech to be the chief executive for their East Africa operations; making her not only the first Kenyan woman to head up that office, but also the first Kenyan woman to head up any multinational energy company in the country. With over 15 years of diverse experience, Carol seems uniquely suited to execute the company’s growth vision in the region. She spoke to CNBC Africa on her plans as she takes the helm.