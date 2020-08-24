The Gautrain’s contribution to socio-economic development & impact to society

South Africa’s social development standing has not been the greatest for some time – with the country ranking as one of the most unequal societies in the world. As we chart our way from the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, how can we do things differently, such that we achieve greater social inclusion? And what role can infrastructure development – the bedrock of economic growth – play in bridging the social divide. CNBC Africa anchor Fifi Peters speaks to a panel of experts in this episode of Gautrain: Why It Matters….

