South Africa’s social development standing has not been the greatest for some time – with the country ranking as one of the most unequal societies in the world. As we chart our way from the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, how can we do things differently, such that we achieve greater social inclusion? And what role can infrastructure development – the bedrock of economic growth – play in bridging the social divide. CNBC Africa anchor Fifi Peters speaks to a panel of experts in this episode of Gautrain: Why It Matters….
The Gautrain’s contribution to socio-economic development & impact to society
