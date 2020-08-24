Zambian president fires central bank governor

Global ratings agency S&P has affirmed Zambia’s long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings with a negative outlook. This news was overshadowed by the surprise move by Zambian President Lungu over the weekend, as he fired the reserve bank governor with immediate effect and no reason. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
