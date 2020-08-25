CAMA 2020: Reforming Nigeria’s business ecosystem

The year 2020 has been infamous for many reasons, but despite the headwinds, Nigeria is scoring a major point when it comes to reforming its business ecosystem. On the 7th of august Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 2020, which repeals and replaces an earlier act that has held sway for 30-years. So, what does this mean for doing business in Nigeria going forward? To put this in perspective, CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor spoke to Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on the Ease of Doing Business and Toyin Bashir, Partner at Banwo & Ighodalo. She is also the Head of the Legal Cluster of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)….