Kenya sees decline in tax revenues due to COVID-19

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Kenya’s total tax receipts in the first month of the financial year fell by 12 per cent, reflecting an environment of depressed economic activity. Kenya Revenue Authority collected about $876 million in taxes in July compared with about $995 million a year earlier, the lowest receipts since 2017. Churchill Ogutu, Head of Research at Genghis Capital spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

Partner Content

Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more
Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved