Kenya sees decline in tax revenues due to COVID-19

Kenya’s total tax receipts in the first month of the financial year fell by 12 per cent, reflecting an environment of depressed economic activity. Kenya Revenue Authority collected about $876 million in taxes in July compared with about $995 million a year earlier, the lowest receipts since 2017. Churchill Ogutu, Head of Research at Genghis Capital spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -