Master Drilling sees H1 revenue drop due to COVID-19

Master Drilling has reported an interim revenue decrease of 18 per cent and a headline loss of 30.5 per cent as a result of the impact from the COVID-19 crisis, however the group had a revenue pipeline of $281.4 million at the end of June and a committed order book of $144.6 million, including $60 million in the second half of this year. Master Drilling CEO, Danie Pretorius joins CNBC Africa for more.