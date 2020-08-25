Nigeria to receive polio free certification from the World Health Organisation

After three consecutive years of no recorded outbreak of polio, the World Health Organisation says Nigeria’s wild polio-free status has been accepted by the Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC). A delegation from the World Health Organisation will present the certification to Nigeria’s President Buhari today. Anisur Rahman Siddique, Head of Immunization and Health Systems at UNICEF joins CNBC Africa for more.

