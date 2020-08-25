Standard Bank acquires 35% stake in fintech Trade Safe

The increase of digital transactions in South Africa, has given rise to fears of fraud. To mitigate those risks, Standard Bank has bought a 35 per cent stake in Trade Safe. The fintech company provides a platform to keep a buyer’s funds safe, until they receive the goods or services. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this deal is Kuben Chetty, Head of Client Solutions at Standard Bank and Jethro O’Brien, CEO of TradeSafe.