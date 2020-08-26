COVID-19: How the pandemic is driving a new e-commerce wave in Kenya

In Kenya, Bolt Business Delivery that was launched on the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has witnessed increased deliveries and cashless payments on its platform. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this trend is Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager, Bolt Kenya.

