Gautrain: The role of infrastructure in the revitalisation of the economy

Crucial to the revitalisation of the Gauteng economy and to job creation, are infrastructure development projects such as Gautrain. In this episode of Gautrain: Why It Matters, CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa speaks to Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development, Tasneem Motara. They also look into the Gauteng’s 5-year infrastructure project pipeline to grow the economy….
Partner Content
Brandcom
The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -